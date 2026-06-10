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    Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jayden Nowlin, 53rd Combat Operations Squadron radar maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in an interview during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Nowlin discussed the operational capabilities of the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System and highlighted the experience of working alongside U.S. Marines to synchronize joint radar capabilities on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010755
    VIRIN: 260609-F-KS548-1003
    Filename: DOD_111771410
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

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    This work, Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    air trafic control
    F-35 A Lightning II
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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