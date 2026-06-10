U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jayden Nowlin, 53rd Combat Operations Squadron radar maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in an interview during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Nowlin discussed the operational capabilities of the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System and highlighted the experience of working alongside U.S. Marines to synchronize joint radar capabilities on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010755
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-KS548-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111771410
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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