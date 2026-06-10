Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jayden Nowlin, 53rd Combat Operations Squadron radar maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in an interview during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Nowlin discussed the operational capabilities of the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System and highlighted the experience of working alongside U.S. Marines to synchronize joint radar capabilities on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)