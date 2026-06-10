U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jared Vanover, Marine Air Control Squadron 2 Company M operations chief, participates in an interview during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Vanover discussed the employment of precision approach radar and highlighted how working with the 493rd Fighter Squadron provides U.S. Airmen a glimpse into the future of expeditionary life as the Air Force transitions toward mobile, lightweight airfield equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010753
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-KS548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111771403
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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