Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010753" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jared Vanover, Marine Air Control Squadron 2 Company M operations chief, participates in an interview during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Vanover discussed the employment of precision approach radar and highlighted how working with the 493rd Fighter Squadron provides U.S. Airmen a glimpse into the future of expeditionary life as the Air Force transitions toward mobile, lightweight airfield equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)