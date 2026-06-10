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    Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jared Vanover, Marine Air Control Squadron 2 Company M operations chief, participates in an interview during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Vanover discussed the employment of precision approach radar and highlighted how working with the 493rd Fighter Squadron provides U.S. Airmen a glimpse into the future of expeditionary life as the Air Force transitions toward mobile, lightweight airfield equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010753
    VIRIN: 260609-F-KS548-1002
    Filename: DOD_111771403
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

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    This work, Marines and Airmen Drive Agile Integration at Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MACS-2
    Marine Corps
    Air Traffic Control
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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