video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010744" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Kovatch, the offgoing commanding officer of 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Michael Bruce, the oncoming commanding officer of 2nd ANGLICO, during the 2nd ANGLICO Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)