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    2nd ANGLICO Change of Command

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Kovatch, the offgoing commanding officer of 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Michael Bruce, the oncoming commanding officer of 2nd ANGLICO, during the 2nd ANGLICO Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010744
    VIRIN: 260611-M-AT830-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111771243
    Length: 00:30:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    Intel battalion
    2ndANGLICO
    Change of Command
    Marine Corps

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