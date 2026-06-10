U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Kovatch, the offgoing commanding officer of 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Michael Bruce, the oncoming commanding officer of 2nd ANGLICO, during the 2nd ANGLICO Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010744
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-AT830-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111771243
|Length:
|00:30:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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