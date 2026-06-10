277th Quartermaster Company Refueling Operation

U.S. Soldiers with the 947th Engineer Company and 277th Quartermaster Company refill vehicles and maintain fuel supplies during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010743
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-FE113-3911
|Filename:
|DOD_111771242
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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