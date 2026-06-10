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    DHA Sizzle Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Crystal Deleon 

    Defense Health Agency

    Every day, the Defense Health Agency advances its mission through four lines of effort: Readiness, Medical Skills, Joint Capability, and Ready Reliable Care. This sizzle reel showcases the dedication, innovation, and teamwork that drive military medicine across the globe. From delivering exceptional care and strengthening medical readiness to enhancing the patient experience and supporting our workforce, DHA remains committed to improving health and building a stronger Military Health System for all those we serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010733
    VIRIN: 260605-O-UP648-3093
    Filename: DOD_111770987
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DHA Sizzle Reel, by Crystal Deleon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DHA

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