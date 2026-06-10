Every day, the Defense Health Agency advances its mission through four lines of effort: Readiness, Medical Skills, Joint Capability, and Ready Reliable Care. This sizzle reel showcases the dedication, innovation, and teamwork that drive military medicine across the globe. From delivering exceptional care and strengthening medical readiness to enhancing the patient experience and supporting our workforce, DHA remains committed to improving health and building a stronger Military Health System for all those we serve.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010733
|VIRIN:
|260605-O-UP648-3093
|Filename:
|DOD_111770987
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA Sizzle Reel, by Crystal Deleon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.