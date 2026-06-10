DHA Sizzle Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every day, the Defense Health Agency advances its mission through four lines of effort: Readiness, Medical Skills, Joint Capability, and Ready Reliable Care. This sizzle reel showcases the dedication, innovation, and teamwork that drive military medicine across the globe. From delivering exceptional care and strengthening medical readiness to enhancing the patient experience and supporting our workforce, DHA remains committed to improving health and building a stronger Military Health System for all those we serve.