U.S. Reserve Soldier, Master Sgt. Daniel Ryan, assigned to the 365th Engineer Battalion, conducts an interview during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10th, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ) is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Anyla Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 14:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010730
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-XL407-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111770905
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Basic Operations for OSJ, by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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