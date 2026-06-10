(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Operations for OSJ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Pfc. Anyla Hall 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldier, Master Sgt. Daniel Ryan, assigned to the 365th Engineer Battalion, conducts an interview during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10th, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ) is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Anyla Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010730
    VIRIN: 260610-A-XL407-1001
    Filename: DOD_111770905
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Operations for OSJ, by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    365th Engineer Battalion
    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video