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    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts In-stream Onload

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load personnel and equipment onto landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during an in-stream onload at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. The in-stream onload transported personnel and equipment to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s embarkation process for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010729
    VIRIN: 260608-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111770902
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Marines, 15thMEU, USS Essex, ACU 5, RIMPAC26

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