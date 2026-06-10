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    FBI Denver Field Office: B-Roll and Interview Regarding Field Training Exercise Prominent Hunt

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    DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Members of FBI Denver's Hazardous Evidence Response Team & Weapons of Mass Destruction team participated in the Prominent Hunt full-scale nuclear forensic exercise in Colorado Springs the week of June 8 2026, with the Department of War and the Department of Energy, along with a contingent from the FBI Laboratory.

    At minute 1:53, FBI has included an interview with of Denver Field Office Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski who discusses the FBI's participation in the exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010727
    VIRIN: 260612-O-D0355-7708
    Filename: DOD_111770867
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: DENVER, COLORADO, US

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    This work, FBI Denver Field Office: B-Roll and Interview Regarding Field Training Exercise Prominent Hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Prominent Hunt 26
    FBI Denver

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