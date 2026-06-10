FBI Denver Field Office: B-Roll and Interview Regarding Field Training Exercise Prominent Hunt

Members of FBI Denver's Hazardous Evidence Response Team & Weapons of Mass Destruction team participated in the Prominent Hunt full-scale nuclear forensic exercise in Colorado Springs the week of June 8 2026, with the Department of War and the Department of Energy, along with a contingent from the FBI Laboratory.
At minute 1:53, FBI has included an interview with of Denver Field Office Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski who discusses the FBI's participation in the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010727
|VIRIN:
|260612-O-D0355-7708
|Filename:
|DOD_111770867
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|DENVER, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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