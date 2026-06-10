FBI Denver Field Office: B-Roll and Interview Regarding Field Training Exercise Prominent Hunt

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Members of FBI Denver's Hazardous Evidence Response Team & Weapons of Mass Destruction team participated in the Prominent Hunt full-scale nuclear forensic exercise in Colorado Springs the week of June 8 2026, with the Department of War and the Department of Energy, along with a contingent from the FBI Laboratory.



At minute 1:53, FBI has included an interview with of Denver Field Office Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski who discusses the FBI's participation in the exercise.