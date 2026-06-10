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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing performs operations during Ramstein Flag 26 over Brekstad, Norway, June 8, 2026. The aircraft supports the exercise's integrated air and missile defense and agile combat employment training objectives by extending the range and endurance of participating aircraft. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010720
    VIRIN: 260608-F-IH537-1000
    Filename: DOD_111770733
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO

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    This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26, by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircrew
    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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