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    Harold Bray: The Last Survivor from the USS Indianapolis (CA 35)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Rachel Rakoff 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    On June 13, 2026, the last living survivor of the sinking of the cruiser USS Indianapolis (CA 35), Harold Bray, turned 99 years old. A Japanese submarine torpedoed the ship shortly after midnight on July 29, 1945. Indianapolis sank in just 12 minutes, leaving approximately 900 sailors, including the 18-year-old Bray, stranded in the water. Five days later, US Navy ships finally rescued Bray and his shipmates, only 316 of whom survived the harrowing ordeal.

    After Bray left the Navy, he moved to Benicia, California, where he has lived with his family for more than seven decades. He has spoken about his ordeal numerous times and has become a well-known fixture in his community.

    The Naval History and Heritage Command wishes Harold Bray a Happy Birthday and thanks him for his service!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010719
    VIRIN: 260612-D-TR635-7899
    Filename: DOD_111770718
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harold Bray: The Last Survivor from the USS Indianapolis (CA 35), by Rachel Rakoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Indianapolis (CA 35)
    USS Indianapolis CA-35
    INDIANAPOLIS SURVIVORS

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