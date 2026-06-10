Army 251st Birthday Run

Service members from across the National Capital Region participate in the Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, the event brought together Soldiers, leaders and Army Families as part of a series of events commemorating the Army's 251st Birthday. Senior leaders in attendance included Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley Jr., command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010712
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-GA562-7626
|Filename:
|DOD_111770543
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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