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    Army 251st Birthday Run

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    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Service members from across the National Capital Region participate in the Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, the event brought together Soldiers, leaders and Army Families as part of a series of events commemorating the Army's 251st Birthday. Senior leaders in attendance included Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley Jr., command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010712
    VIRIN: 260612-A-GA562-7626
    Filename: DOD_111770543
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Army 251st Birthday Run, by SFC Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    The Old Guard
    TOG
    Birthday Run
    JBM-HH
    Army251

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