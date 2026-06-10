Army 251st Birthday Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010712" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from across the National Capital Region participate in the Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, the event brought together Soldiers, leaders and Army Families as part of a series of events commemorating the Army's 251st Birthday. Senior leaders in attendance included Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley Jr., command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.