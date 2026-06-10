Finnish Air Force give 493rd FGS Airmen tour of F/A-18 Hornet B-Roll

Finnish air force F/A-18 Hornet technician airmen give a tour of the aircraft to U.S. Airmen from the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 11, 2026. The hands-on cross-training enhances the bilateral maintenance teams' understanding of different aircraft weapon systems, increasing the flexibility and interoperability of NATO Allied ground crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010711
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-KS548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111770541
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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