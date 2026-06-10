Finnish Air Force give 493rd FGS Airmen tour of F/A-18 Hornet B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010711" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Finnish air force F/A-18 Hornet technician airmen give a tour of the aircraft to U.S. Airmen from the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 11, 2026. The hands-on cross-training enhances the bilateral maintenance teams' understanding of different aircraft weapon systems, increasing the flexibility and interoperability of NATO Allied ground crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)