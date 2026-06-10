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    Finnish Air Force give 493rd FGS Airmen tour of F/A-18 Hornet B-Roll

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Finnish air force F/A-18 Hornet technician airmen give a tour of the aircraft to U.S. Airmen from the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 11, 2026. The hands-on cross-training enhances the bilateral maintenance teams' understanding of different aircraft weapon systems, increasing the flexibility and interoperability of NATO Allied ground crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010711
    VIRIN: 260611-F-KS548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111770541
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Finnish Air Force give 493rd FGS Airmen tour of F/A-18 Hornet B-Roll, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    maintenance airmen
    493rd FGS
    Ramstein Flag 26
    Finnish AF
    RAFL 26

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