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    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment Fight Night

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Halani Broderick 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment participate in boxing rounds during a unit boxing event as family members and friends gather to support and watch at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 19, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical readiness among Soldiers while providing an opportunity for the community to come together and cheer on the competitors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani Broderick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010708
    VIRIN: 260519-A-UW996-5988
    Filename: DOD_111770526
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment Fight Night, by SPC Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bliss
    67th Armor Regiment Fight Night

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