1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment Fight Night

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment participate in boxing rounds during a unit boxing event as family members and friends gather to support and watch at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 19, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical readiness among Soldiers while providing an opportunity for the community to come together and cheer on the competitors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010708
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-UW996-5988
|Filename:
|DOD_111770526
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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