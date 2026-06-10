1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment Fight Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010708" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment participate in boxing rounds during a unit boxing event as family members and friends gather to support and watch at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 19, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical readiness among Soldiers while providing an opportunity for the community to come together and cheer on the competitors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani Broderick)