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    Army Birthday Run 2026

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    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    This B-roll footage captures the Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. Soldiers from across the National Capital Region participated in the annual run as part of a series of events commemorating the Army’s 251st Birthday. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, the event was attended by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010704
    VIRIN: 260612-A-IG356-1002
    Filename: DOD_111770476
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Run 2026, by SSG Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    TOG
    MDW
    Army251

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