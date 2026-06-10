Army Birthday Run 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010704" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This B-roll footage captures the Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. Soldiers from across the National Capital Region participated in the annual run as part of a series of events commemorating the Army’s 251st Birthday. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, the event was attended by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)