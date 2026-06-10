Army Birthday Run 2026

This B-roll footage captures the Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. Soldiers from across the National Capital Region participated in the annual run as part of a series of events commemorating the Army’s 251st Birthday. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, the event was attended by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010704
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-IG356-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111770476
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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