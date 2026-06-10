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    Regional Cooperation 2026 End of Exercise

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    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its largest training exercise with central and south Asian nations, June 12, 2026. More than 350 military personnel from 10 countries and 10 U.S. National Guard units participated. The two-week event built relationships and fostered trust among partners. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010703
    VIRIN: 260612-D-D0477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111770472
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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    TAGS

    partnerships
    Fort Harrison
    RC26
    CASA
    National Guard
    RegionalCooperation26

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