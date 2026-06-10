Regional Cooperation 2026 End of Exercise

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its largest training exercise with central and south Asian nations, June 12, 2026. More than 350 military personnel from 10 countries and 10 U.S. National Guard units participated. The two-week event built relationships and fostered trust among partners. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010703
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111770472
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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