Members of the FBI and a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard - Air Station Cape Cod - work together to prepare for medical emergencies by hoisting a mannequin at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area June. 8.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010688
|VIRIN:
|260608-D-HX738-4300
|Filename:
|DOD_111770231
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Conducting joint training at Devens RFTA, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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