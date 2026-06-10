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    Conducting joint training at Devens RFTA

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    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the FBI and a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard - Air Station Cape Cod - work together to prepare for medical emergencies by hoisting a mannequin at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area June. 8.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010688
    VIRIN: 260608-D-HX738-4300
    Filename: DOD_111770231
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conducting joint training at Devens RFTA, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Station Cape Cod
    FBI
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    US Coast Guard

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