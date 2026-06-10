FORT MCCLELLAN, Ala. — Soldiers participate in the Robotics Technology Integrators Course (RTIC), a 20‑week course consisting of nine modules that train students to program, build, and integrate technology into ground and air robotic systems. RTIC covers network engineering, tactical networking, robotics fundamentals, semi‑autonomous UxS operations, payload integration, sensing and maneuver, tactical applications, operations in contested environments, and a capstone exercise. Throughout these modules, students learn to design, build, and customize both quadcopters and fixed‑wing drones, developing semi‑autonomous capabilities that allow platforms to launch, navigate, and complete mission tasks with minimal operator input.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010685
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-UL938-6118
|Filename:
|DOD_111770205
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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