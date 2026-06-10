video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT MCCLELLAN, Ala. — Soldiers participate in the Robotics Technology Integrators Course (RTIC), a 20‑week course consisting of nine modules that train students to program, build, and integrate technology into ground and air robotic systems. RTIC covers network engineering, tactical networking, robotics fundamentals, semi‑autonomous UxS operations, payload integration, sensing and maneuver, tactical applications, operations in contested environments, and a capstone exercise. Throughout these modules, students learn to design, build, and customize both quadcopters and fixed‑wing drones, developing semi‑autonomous capabilities that allow platforms to launch, navigate, and complete mission tasks with minimal operator input.