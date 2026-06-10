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    Robotics technology Integrators Course - RTIC

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    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Jason Gambardella and Staff Sgt. Davon Allums

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    FORT MCCLELLAN, Ala. — Soldiers participate in the Robotics Technology Integrators Course (RTIC), a 20‑week course consisting of nine modules that train students to program, build, and integrate technology into ground and air robotic systems. RTIC covers network engineering, tactical networking, robotics fundamentals, semi‑autonomous UxS operations, payload integration, sensing and maneuver, tactical applications, operations in contested environments, and a capstone exercise. Throughout these modules, students learn to design, build, and customize both quadcopters and fixed‑wing drones, developing semi‑autonomous capabilities that allow platforms to launch, navigate, and complete mission tasks with minimal operator input.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010685
    VIRIN: 260611-A-UL938-6118
    Filename: DOD_111770205
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: US

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    This work, Robotics technology Integrators Course - RTIC, by Jason Gambardella and SSG Davon Allums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    robotics
    future
    drones
    SWCS
    RTIC
    technology

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