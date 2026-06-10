The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington Monument for Freedom 250 events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Point of view video as Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies around the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on 11 June 2026. The rehearsal is ahead of a performance scheduled for 13 June for Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach)