Point of view video as Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies around the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on 11 June 2026. The rehearsal is ahead of a performance scheduled for 13 June for Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010682
|VIRIN:
|260611-D-GH686-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111770153
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington Monument for Freedom 250 events, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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