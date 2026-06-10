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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington Monument for Freedom 250 events

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Drake and Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the Army star flag for a rehearsal jump at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on 11 June 2026. The rehearsal is ahead of a performance scheduled for 13 June for Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010681
    VIRIN: 260611-D-GH686-7770
    Filename: DOD_111770149
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington Monument for Freedom 250 events, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Freedom 250, Washington, D.C. Golden Knights, U.S. Army Parachute Team, Army Birthday

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