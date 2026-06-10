Sgt. 1st Class Justin Drake and Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the Army star flag for a rehearsal jump at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on 11 June 2026. The rehearsal is ahead of a performance scheduled for 13 June for Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010681
|VIRIN:
|260611-D-GH686-7770
|Filename:
|DOD_111770149
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington Monument for Freedom 250 events, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.