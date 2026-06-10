185th Engineers at Annual Training 2026 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Maine National Guard's 185th Engineer Company and the New Hampshire National Guard's Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Company trained together during annual training at the Deep Woods Training Area, June 1-12, 2026.



The joint training brought together engineers from both states to sharpen their skills, share expertise, and strengthen the teamwork required to support future missions. Through hands-on training and collaboration, these Soldiers continue to build the readiness and capabilities that make the National Guard a trusted force at home and around the world.