Soldiers from the Maine National Guard's 185th Engineer Company and the New Hampshire National Guard's Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Company trained together during annual training at the Deep Woods Training Area, June 1-12, 2026.
The joint training brought together engineers from both states to sharpen their skills, share expertise, and strengthen the teamwork required to support future missions. Through hands-on training and collaboration, these Soldiers continue to build the readiness and capabilities that make the National Guard a trusted force at home and around the world.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010680
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-DG846-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111770140
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th Engineers at Annual Training 2026 b-roll, by LTC Margaret St. Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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