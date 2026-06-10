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    185th Engineers at Annual Training 2026 b-roll

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    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Soldiers from the Maine National Guard's 185th Engineer Company and the New Hampshire National Guard's Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Company trained together during annual training at the Deep Woods Training Area, June 1-12, 2026.

    The joint training brought together engineers from both states to sharpen their skills, share expertise, and strengthen the teamwork required to support future missions. Through hands-on training and collaboration, these Soldiers continue to build the readiness and capabilities that make the National Guard a trusted force at home and around the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010680
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-DG846-3001
    Filename: DOD_111770140
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MAINE, US

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    Essayons
    Maine National Guard
    engineers

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