7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command Pacific) teaser

Teaser for the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command- Pacific) for the redesignation ceremony to be held on June 18, 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 12, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010672
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-IP596-5370
|Filename:
|DOD_111770009
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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