U.S. Army Reserve 365th Engineer Battalion conducts post operations during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ) is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions' effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010668
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-BB082-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769982
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260610_A_BB082_BROLL_01, by SSG Roman Adona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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