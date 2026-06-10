Soldiers from the Maine National Guard's 185th Engineer Company joined forces with the New Hampshire National Guard's Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Company for annual training at the Deep Woods Training Area, June 1-12, 2026.
While Detachment 1 specializes in vertical construction skills such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing, and electrical work, the Maine-based element focuses on horizontal construction and heavy equipment operations. Despite being separated by state lines, both teams came together to share expertise, strengthen interoperability, and build the teamwork essential for future missions.
Training side by side not only sharpened technical skills but also reinforced the partnerships that enable engineer units to succeed wherever they are called to serve.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010660
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-DG846-1096
|Filename:
|DOD_111769853
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 185th Engineers at Annual Training 2026, by LTC Margaret St. Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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