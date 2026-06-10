The Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, sails from the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, during exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 on May 19, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010657
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-MV819-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111769840
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MV Roy Benavidez: The Bridge at sunset, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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