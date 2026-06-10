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    Interview: U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, Commander, 16th Sustainment Brigade

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    GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, delivers remarks to members of the Baumholder Military Community at Baumholder, Germany, June 11, 2026. Richardson emphasized the significance of family and service members within the organization.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010656
    VIRIN: 260612-A-TQ967-1001
    Filename: DOD_111769839
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: DE

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