U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, delivers remarks to members of the Baumholder Military Community at Baumholder, Germany, June 11, 2026. Richardson emphasized the significance of family and service members within the organization.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010656
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-TQ967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769839
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, Commander, 16th Sustainment Brigade, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.