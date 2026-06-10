(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    For 251 years the U.S. Army has depended on its ability to sustain the force and win wars. Today, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command is the inheritor of that legacy, as it sustains today's Army throughout Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Voice from General Douglas MacArthur Thayer Award Acceptance Address May 12, 1962 at West Point.

    Heroic Dawn by Yuri Megis is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010652
    VIRIN: 260612-A-IR446-1509
    Filename: DOD_111769822
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Army251

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video