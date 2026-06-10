21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday

For 251 years the U.S. Army has depended on its ability to sustain the force and win wars. Today, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command is the inheritor of that legacy, as it sustains today's Army throughout Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
Voice from General Douglas MacArthur Thayer Award Acceptance Address May 12, 1962 at West Point.
Heroic Dawn by Yuri Megis is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010652
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-IR446-1509
|Filename:
|DOD_111769822
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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