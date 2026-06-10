21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 251 years the U.S. Army has depended on its ability to sustain the force and win wars. Today, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command is the inheritor of that legacy, as it sustains today's Army throughout Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)



Voice from General Douglas MacArthur Thayer Award Acceptance Address May 12, 1962 at West Point.



Heroic Dawn by Yuri Megis is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.