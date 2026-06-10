Swedish jets take off from Norwegian Arctic for exercise Ramstein Flag 26

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Swedish Air Force fighters are blasting off from an air base in Norway’s High North for NATO’s largest annual air exercise.

A detachment of JAS 39 Gripen fighters is based at Bardufoss Air Station for the exercise and is undertaking simulated combat missions in support of 18 NATO Allies, who themselves are flying out of more than 20 different locations throughout Europe. Bardufoss Air Station is one of several air bases in the Arctic Circle being used during Ramstein Flag; the air station features hangar-bunkers embedded in a mountainside and recently renovated after decades of dormancy.

When Sweden joined NATO in 2024, it brought with it a robust air force with more than 100 JAS 39 Gripen fighters. Sweden also manufactures the fighter domestically; the Gripen currently serves in the Czech and Hungarian air forces.

Ramstein Flag is organised and executed by NATO Allied Air Command. This is its third iteration. In 2026 it took place between 8 June and 19 June.

Footage includes shots of Swedish Air Force jets taking off from and landing at Bardufoss Air Station, as well as an interview with Lieutenant Colonel Erik, the detachment commander.



--SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – SWEDISH FIGHTER PILOT LEAVING A BUILDING

(00:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS PREPARE AND HEAD OUT TO FLIGHT LINE

(00:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOT PRE-FLIGHTS THE JET AND CLIMBS IN

(00:46) MEDIUM SHOT – CANOPY CLOSES

(00:50) VARIOUS WIDE SHOTS – JAS 39 GRIPEN FIGHTERS PULL FORWARD

(01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – GRIPENS TAXI OUT TO RUNWAY

(01:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – GRIPENS TAKE OFF

(01:58) VARIOUS GOPRO SHOTS – GRIPENS FLY THROUGH FJORDS OF TROMS COUNTY, NORWAY

(02:31) WIDE SHOT – GRIPEN LANDS

(02:37) MEDIUM SHOT – PILOTS WALKING DOWN FLIGHT LINE

(02:41) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SWEDISH AIR FORCE LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIK, FIGHTER DETACHMENT COMMANDER

“We’re here in Bardufoss for Ramstein Flag of 2026. We are the 172 Fighter Squadron.”

(02:47) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SWEDISH AIR FORCE LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIK, FIGHTER DETACHMENT COMMANDER

“We are integrating in air defence, offensive counter-air, offensive operations, with a lot of jets and a lot of supporting assets.”

(02:58) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SWEDISH AIR FORCE LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIK, FIGHTER DETACHMENT COMMANDER

“To effectively be able to conduct wartime operations or crisis operations, we need to be able to work together. So we need to go here, get to know them, get to know their way of operating, even though we have our standards, we need to get to know each other, so that makes, in this example, Greece safer, us being able to defend them, us safer, Greeks being able to defend us.