The Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa hosted a change-of-command ceremony, honoring Maj. Gen. Mathew Brown as the outgoing Commanding General and welcoming Maj. Gen. Shane Morgan as the incoming Commanding General, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010624
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-QZ836-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769461
|Length:
|00:42:17
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE - HORN OF AFRICA CHANGE OF COMMAND, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.