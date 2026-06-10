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    COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE - HORN OF AFRICA CHANGE OF COMMAND

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    DJIBOUTI

    06.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa hosted a change-of-command ceremony, honoring Maj. Gen. Mathew Brown as the outgoing Commanding General and welcoming Maj. Gen. Shane Morgan as the incoming Commanding General, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010624
    VIRIN: 260612-F-QZ836-2001
    Filename: DOD_111769461
    Length: 00:42:17
    Location: DJ

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    This work, COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE - HORN OF AFRICA CHANGE OF COMMAND, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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