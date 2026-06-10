Armed Forces Network Souda Bay video production on suicide awareness covering the numbers behind suicide June 5, 2026. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick.)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010623
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-ET093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769456
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer Heat Safety, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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