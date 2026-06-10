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    Summer Heat Safety

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    GREECE

    06.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Armed Forces Network Souda Bay video production on suicide awareness covering the numbers behind suicide June 5, 2026. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010623
    VIRIN: 260612-N-ET093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111769456
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Heat Safety, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    Team Souda
    AFN
    Souda Bay
    summer

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