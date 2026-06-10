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    Voice of the Customer Gil Kerlikowske, Director of National Drug Control Polic

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    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2014

    Video by Daniel Davis 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2014
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010607
    VIRIN: 140211-O-FF543-9960
    Filename: DOD_111769418
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Intel, YouTube

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