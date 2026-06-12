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    Pacific in 60: June 12, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Air Force Airmen have conducted a night training sortie off the coast of Okinawa, U.S. Marines have conducted hoist training from the flight deck of the USS Portland, U.S. Marines have demonstrated field expeditionary site capabilities during Kaiju Rain 26 in Okinawa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 06:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1010606
    VIRIN: 260612-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111769417
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    This work, Pacific in 60: June 12, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Marines
    air force
    Japan

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