Pacific in 60: June 12, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010606" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Air Force Airmen have conducted a night training sortie off the coast of Okinawa, U.S. Marines have conducted hoist training from the flight deck of the USS Portland, U.S. Marines have demonstrated field expeditionary site capabilities during Kaiju Rain 26 in Okinawa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)