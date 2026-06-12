In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Air Force Airmen have conducted a night training sortie off the coast of Okinawa, U.S. Marines have conducted hoist training from the flight deck of the USS Portland, U.S. Marines have demonstrated field expeditionary site capabilities during Kaiju Rain 26 in Okinawa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 06:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1010606
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769417
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: June 12, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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