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    Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal

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    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Daniel Davis 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010604
    VIRIN: 171004-O-FF543-1911
    Filename: DOD_111769415
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, by Daniel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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