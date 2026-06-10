USS Bulkeley Return to Homeport Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 1, 2026) - Family and friends of Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) welcome the ship and its crew home onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, after a four-month-long patrol. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota provides U.S., NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations wherever and whenever they are needed. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and sustaining combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish relationship. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich