USS Bulkeley Return to Homeport Reel

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 1, 2026) - Family and friends of Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) welcome the ship and its crew home onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, after a four-month-long patrol. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota provides U.S., NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations wherever and whenever they are needed. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and sustaining combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish relationship. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010585
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-MY408-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111769377
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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