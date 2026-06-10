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    USS Bulkeley Return to Homeport Reel

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    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.31.2026

    Video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 1, 2026) - Family and friends of Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) welcome the ship and its crew home onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, after a four-month-long patrol. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota provides U.S., NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations wherever and whenever they are needed. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and sustaining combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish relationship. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010585
    VIRIN: 260601-N-MY408-1000
    Filename: DOD_111769377
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ROTA, ES

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    This work, USS Bulkeley Return to Homeport Reel, by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Station Rota
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    return to homeport
    Spain

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