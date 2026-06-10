NATO tests emerging capabilities on eastern flank

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NATO troops have been testing emerging capabilities during an operational experimentation activity in Slovakia.

On display were multiple models of drones, counter-drone systems, uncrewed ground vehicles and communications systems. The activity was part of NATO’s Task Force X Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (TFX- EFDI). This framework is aimed at exploring emerging technologies to enhance NATO’s deterrence and defence along the Alliance’s eastern flank – stretching from the High North to the Black Sea. Under NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), EFDI focuses on bringing together Allies and industry to rapidly test and integrate off-the-shelf technologies into existing NATO forces.

One of the activities, Pilot Project 5, was organised by Spain, the lead nation of NATO’s multinational Forward Land Forces in Slovakia.

Footage includes shots of drones, counter-drone systems, uncrewed ground vehicles and soundbites from various military personnel.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE SHOT – DRONE READY TO LAUNCH ON TRAINING GROUND, RADAR EQUIPMENT IN FOREGROUND

(00:05) VARIOUS SHOTS – LINE OF DRONES ON LAUNCH PADS LAID OUT ON THE GROUND

(00:13) WIDE SHOT – TRAINING GROUND WITH MILITARY PERSONNEL AND CIVILIANS

(00:17) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH DRONE ON THE GROUND

(00:27) CLOSE SHOT – DRONE CONTROLLER ON TABLE

(00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONE FLYING IN THE SKY

(00:51) CLOSE SHOT – DRONE SET UP READY TO LAUNCH

(00:57) VARIOUS SHOTS – RADAR EQUIPMENT AND DETECTION SYSTEMS

(01:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONE SAT ON A TABLE ON DISPLAY AT AN EVENT

(01:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNCREWED TURRET SYSTEM ON ARMOURED VEHICLE, SURVEYS THE GROUND

(01:34) CLOSE SHOT – VIEWING SCREEN INSIDE VEHICLE SHOWING SOLDIERS ON GROUND

(01:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONE ON GROUND, FLYING AND LANDING

(02:11) MEDIUM SHOT – UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE SAT ON TRAINING GROUND

(02:15) CLOSE SHOT – UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE WITH INTEGRATED REMOTE WEAPON STATION

(02:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIER HOLDING DRONE, DRONE FLIES OFF

(02:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONES TAKE OFF FROM THE GROUND, FLY AROUND IN THE AIR

(03:47) MEDIUM SHOT (NO SOUND) – SOLDIER LAUNCHES DRONE FROM THE GROUND

(03:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONE FLYING IN THE AIR, DROPS PACKAGE

(04:12) MEDIUM SHOT – UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE LIVE-FIRING

(04:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS FROM VARIOUS NATIONS LISTEN TO A BRIEFING

(04:50) CLOSE SHOT – MULTI-PURPOSE UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE ON TRAINING GROUND

(04:58) WIDE SHOT – DRONE TAKES OFF FROM GROUND, OTHER DRONES IN FOREGROUND

(05:03) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIERS STAND ON TRAINING GROUND, ONE RAISES A COUNTER-DRONE SYSTEM INTO THE AIR

(05:11) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIER SAT NEXT TO DRONE LAUNCHER, DRONE LAUNCHES

(05:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONES TAKE OFF FROM THE GROUND, FLY IN THE AIR

(05:24) WIDE SHOT – SWARM OF DRONES FLYING IN THE SKY

(05:34) CLOSE SHOT – UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE MOVING ACROSS GROUND

(05:38) MEDIUM SHOT – UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE LAUNCHES COUNTER-DRONE SYSTEM

(05:44) CLOSE SHOT – UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE MOVES ACROSS TRAINING GROUND

(05:51) MEDIUM SHOT – A SOLDIER CONTROLLING UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE AS IT MOVES ACROSS THE GROUND

(05:57) WIDE SHOTS – SHOWS TRAINING GROUND, PERSONNEL WORKING IN A TENT, FEMALE SOLDIER AND UNCREWED GROUND VEHICLE

(06:01) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – SHOWS AERIAL VIEW OF TRAINING GROUND

(06:17) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOSHUA TAFT, US ARMY



“Well, EFDI is about enhancing the eastern flank of the NATO alliance through additional capabilities. So right now, we have these emerging technologies that are being developed through NATO member nations. It's using those technologies to create a more enhanced deterrence effect against any possible threats in the future.”



(06:45) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOSHUA TAFT, US ARMY

“So as we can see right now from what's happening in Ukraine, drones are definitely a problem. What we're trying to use right now is use a current technology that we see in Ukraine, use the counter-drone technology that's emerging through the defence industry and basically implement these more autonomous vehicles so that we can take the soldier out of the equation. So you can minimise casualties and have these pieces of equipment, these autonomous vehicles that are more attritable at minimal cost.”



(07:20) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR BERNAT SANZ, SPANISH ARMY

“We've seen uncrewed systems, both aerial and ground systems, connected through a range of links from 5G to satellite, all of them acting in conjunction and with enough synergy to actually prosecute targets through ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance], attack drones, loitering munitions, swarms. We've seen all of the capabilities that in the end, in an isolated manner, wouldn't be very much applicable, but hugely useful when done and when used in conjunction with one another.”



(08:04) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR BERNAT SANZ, SPANISH ARMY

“For NATO Allies it is very important to keep up with innovation because as military we should not focus only on military capabilities, stove-piped that we might find in just one place, but we have to look at academia, industry, there's a range of new companies, start-ups, even more consolidated companies that are bringing great products to bear.”



(08:35) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT DE LA PEDRAJA, SPANISH ARMY

“Looking at these technologies that are now being used in the army right now, it's a way of me maybe thinking about what I would like to have in my platoon to be more optimised about the tactical movements that I do, and I feel like I can have more ideas of what I want to do with my platoon, yes.”