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    U.S. Marines, Airmen treat simulated casualties during Toxic Wave 26

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    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2026

    Video by Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Airmen with Pacific Air Forces, and Airmen with the Air National Guard treat simulated casualties during exercise Toxic Wave 26 on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 2, 2026. Toxic Wave 26 is a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise hosted by Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 in partnership with Pacific Air Forces and multiple Air National Guard units. Conducted across Okinawa, the exercise enhances interoperability and strengthens readiness to respond to evolving threats throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010573
    VIRIN: 260602-M-AE759-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111769077
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, U.S. Marines, Airmen treat simulated casualties during Toxic Wave 26, by Cpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Toxic Wave 26, 1st MAW, CBRN, MWSS-172, Marine, AFNG

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