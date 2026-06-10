EJ King MHS Graduation Ceremony

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jun. 5, 2026) – The EJ King Middle High School holds their 2026 commencement ceremony at Nimitz Park, Sasebo, Japan, Jun. 5, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010568
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-D0425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768994
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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