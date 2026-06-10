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    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Commanding Officer Interview

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield, Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski, Seaman Matthew Miller and Seaman Victoria Petrova

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 18, 2026) – The USS Warrior (MCM 10) Commanding Officer LCDR Mary Senoyuit was interviewed onboard the USS Warrior, a forward deployed ship in Sasebo, Japan, May 18, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010567
    VIRIN: 260518-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111768956
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, USS Warrior (MCM 10) Commanding Officer Interview, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, SN Matthew Miller and SN Victoria Petrova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    minesweeper
    USS Warrior (MCM 10)
    Commanding officer
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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