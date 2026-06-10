COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 18, 2026) – The USS Warrior (MCM 10) Commanding Officer LCDR Mary Senoyuit was interviewed onboard the USS Warrior, a forward deployed ship in Sasebo, Japan, May 18, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010567
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768956
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Warrior (MCM 10) Commanding Officer Interview, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, SN Matthew Miller and SN Victoria Petrova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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