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    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 26 (NO MUSIC)

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    FINLAND

    05.19.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Austin Berner 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts a multinational battalion force-on-force training and planned air assaults against British paratroopers, assigned to B Company Group, 3rd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, from May 18 to 21, 2026 at Vuosanka Training Area, Finland. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve video by 1st Sgt. Austin Berner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 22:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010563
    VIRIN: 260519-A-BZ540-8301
    Filename: DOD_111768881
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 26 (NO MUSIC), by 1SG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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