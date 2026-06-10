Members of the 8th Fighter Wing, civic leaders from Gunsan and friends and family of the outgoing and incoming commanders, attend the 8th FW change of command ceremony, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2026. Kunsan Air Base has approximately 2,800 Air Force members, Army soldiers, U.S. civilians and local national and non-appropriated employees working on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Joshua DeGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010559
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-DP685-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768844
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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