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    8th FW Change of Command

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 8th Fighter Wing, civic leaders from Gunsan and friends and family of the outgoing and incoming commanders, attend the 8th FW change of command ceremony, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2026. Kunsan Air Base has approximately 2,800 Air Force members, Army soldiers, U.S. civilians and local national and non-appropriated employees working on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Joshua DeGuzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010559
    VIRIN: 250611-F-DP685-8001
    Filename: DOD_111768844
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: KR

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    This work, 8th FW Change of Command, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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