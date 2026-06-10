video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 8th Fighter Wing, civic leaders from Gunsan and friends and family of the outgoing and incoming commanders, attend the 8th FW change of command ceremony, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2026. Kunsan Air Base has approximately 2,800 Air Force members, Army soldiers, U.S. civilians and local national and non-appropriated employees working on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Joshua DeGuzman)