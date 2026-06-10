A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of June, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 11. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010558
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-LB960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768843
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HUBS: E-4 MAFIA VS EVERYONE, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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