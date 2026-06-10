U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts deck landing qualifications

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts deck landing qualification training with USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) offshore Oahu Feb. 28, 2026. Deck landing qualifications are used to certify Coast Guard helicopter pilots and aircrews for landing on underway cutters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010550
|VIRIN:
|260226-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768814
|Length:
|00:11:27
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.