U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes practice rugby, rowing, weight lifting, and basketball during Warrior Games Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2026. Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features over 200 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from June 13 - 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010545
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-PJ095-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768725
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 2 (broll stringer), by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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