Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in a a civil disturbance training at Fort Campbell, Ky., on June 9-10, 2026. Civil disturbance training instructs soldiers on how to properly respond to aggressive groups and act as crowd control. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010544
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-QL286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768674
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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