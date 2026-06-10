(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Disturbance Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in a a civil disturbance training at Fort Campbell, Ky., on June 9-10, 2026. Civil disturbance training instructs soldiers on how to properly respond to aggressive groups and act as crowd control. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010544
    VIRIN: 260611-A-QL286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111768674
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Disturbance Training, by SGT Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    baton
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Civil Disturbance Training
    Shields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video