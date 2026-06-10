The 563rd Rescue Group hosted the inaugural Pedro 66 Memorial at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The memorial consisted of a 6.6 mile ruck, a memorial workout of 66 reps, and remarks from Pedro 66 survivor MSGT Christopher Aguilera & Pedro 67 copilot. Lt Col Brough McDonald. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010539
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-OB612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768638
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedro 66 Memorial, by A1C Rachael Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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