New commander to lead U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground into future

Col. Charles Seaberry assumed command of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on June 11, 2026, accepting the guidon from Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, Commanding General of Army Test and Evaluation Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010538
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-IK096-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_111768594
|Length:
|00:09:31
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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