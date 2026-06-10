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    New commander to lead U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground into future

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    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Col. Charles Seaberry assumed command of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on June 11, 2026, accepting the guidon from Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, Commanding General of Army Test and Evaluation Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010538
    VIRIN: 260611-A-IK096-5601
    Filename: DOD_111768594
    Length: 00:09:31
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, New commander to lead U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground into future, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

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