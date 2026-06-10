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    New 49th Wing Command Team Conducts Immersion Tour Across Holloman

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, 49th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 49th WG command chief, take a tour of units assigned to the 49th Maintenance Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2026. The new wing command team met with Airmen to discuss daily operations and the needs of their units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010537
    VIRIN: 260609-F-CD421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111768558
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, New 49th Wing Command Team Conducts Immersion Tour Across Holloman, by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Holloman Air Force Base
    airpower
    maintainers
    49th Wing
    49th Maintenance Group

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