What does Sustainment mean to you, William Cooper

Technical Sgt. William Cooper of the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group is a dedicated propulsion expert keeping Air Force aircraft powered and mission-ready at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
From precision engine maintenance to ensuring peak performance, Cooper’s expertise directly supports global Air Force operations and warfighter readiness worldwide.
Cooper is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010516
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-6598
|Filename:
|DOD_111768240
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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