What does Sustainment mean to you, William Cooper

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Technical Sgt. William Cooper of the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group is a dedicated propulsion expert keeping Air Force aircraft powered and mission-ready at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.



From precision engine maintenance to ensuring peak performance, Cooper’s expertise directly supports global Air Force operations and warfighter readiness worldwide.



Cooper is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.