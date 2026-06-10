AER helps Army Family breathe easier

Army Emergency Relief helped the Babski family purchase a portable oxygen regenerator so that 7-year-old Asher could be able to travel outside their home in Washington.
Every year, AER assists more than 31,000 Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families during short-term, financial hardships through five categories of support to include: Care during a crisis; Basic needs and housing; Workforce development; Health and wellness; and Supporting families.
For more information, visit: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org
If you would like to donate to Soldiers, go to www.ArmyEmergency.org/Donate
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010515
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768235
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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