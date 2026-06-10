AER helps Army Family breathe easier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010515" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Emergency Relief helped the Babski family purchase a portable oxygen regenerator so that 7-year-old Asher could be able to travel outside their home in Washington.



Every year, AER assists more than 31,000 Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families during short-term, financial hardships through five categories of support to include: Care during a crisis; Basic needs and housing; Workforce development; Health and wellness; and Supporting families.



For more information, visit: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org

If you would like to donate to Soldiers, go to www.ArmyEmergency.org/Donate