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    AER helps Army Family breathe easier

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief helped the Babski family purchase a portable oxygen regenerator so that 7-year-old Asher could be able to travel outside their home in Washington.

    Every year, AER assists more than 31,000 Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families during short-term, financial hardships through five categories of support to include: Care during a crisis; Basic needs and housing; Workforce development; Health and wellness; and Supporting families.

    For more information, visit: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org
    If you would like to donate to Soldiers, go to www.ArmyEmergency.org/Donate

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010515
    VIRIN: 260611-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111768235
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AER helps Army Family breathe easier, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

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