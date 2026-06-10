20th Engineer Brigade Sandhills Project

The 20th Engineer Brigade conducted the Sandhills Project at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2026. The exercise focused on securing the data links and networks required to operate autonomous machinery alongside frontline Soldiers in contested environments. The live experimentation event paired operational units directly with defense industry developers to rapidly prototype and field solutions for modern trench and mine warfare challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010513
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-EL115-2522
|Filename:
|DOD_111768233
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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