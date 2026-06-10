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    20th Engineer Brigade Sandhills Project

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    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Pfc. James Hernandez 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 20th Engineer Brigade conducted the Sandhills Project at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2026. The exercise focused on securing the data links and networks required to operate autonomous machinery alongside frontline Soldiers in contested environments. The live experimentation event paired operational units directly with defense industry developers to rapidly prototype and field solutions for modern trench and mine warfare challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010513
    VIRIN: 260610-A-EL115-2522
    Filename: DOD_111768233
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

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    This work, 20th Engineer Brigade Sandhills Project, by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    20th ENG BDE
    Innovation
    Sandhills
    UAS

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