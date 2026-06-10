20th Engineer Brigade Sandhills Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 20th Engineer Brigade conducted the Sandhills Project at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2026. The exercise focused on securing the data links and networks required to operate autonomous machinery alongside frontline Soldiers in contested environments. The live experimentation event paired operational units directly with defense industry developers to rapidly prototype and field solutions for modern trench and mine warfare challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Hernandez)