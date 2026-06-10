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    What is Sustainment, Garrett Drummond

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    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Drummond of the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group ensures Air Force aircraft stay mission-ready through expert work on propulsion systems at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.

    His critical maintenance directly supports global operations and warfighter readiness every day.

    Drummond is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the vital contributions of the men and women who keep America’s airpower flying.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010505
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-8957
    Filename: DOD_111768186
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, What is Sustainment, Garrett Drummond, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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