What is Sustainment, Garrett Drummond

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Garrett Drummond of the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group ensures Air Force aircraft stay mission-ready through expert work on propulsion systems at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.



His critical maintenance directly supports global operations and warfighter readiness every day.



Drummond is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the vital contributions of the men and women who keep America’s airpower flying.