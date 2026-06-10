Staff Sgt. Garrett Drummond of the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group ensures Air Force aircraft stay mission-ready through expert work on propulsion systems at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
His critical maintenance directly supports global operations and warfighter readiness every day.
Drummond is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the vital contributions of the men and women who keep America’s airpower flying.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010505
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-8957
|Filename:
|DOD_111768186
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is Sustainment, Garrett Drummond, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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